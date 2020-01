Dolf Jansen neemt in De Nieuws BV afscheid van de Britten. Hij zal ze missen, vertelt hij. “We will miss you, sweet Brits! We have always been so close and sometimes we could smell your fish, your chips and your despair. (…) We will miss all those Brexit votes in the House of Commons, that make me think of cricket every time. You would see the result and still have no idea who had won.”