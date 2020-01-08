Nieuws 8 januari 2020
Harry en Meghan doen stap terug als leden koninklijke familie
De Britse prins Harry en zijn echtgenote Meghan hebben via Instagram aangekondigd dat ze van plan zijn een stap terug te doen als ‘senior’ leden van de Britse koninklijke familie. Het echtpaar kondigt aan te gaan werken om financieel onafhankelijk te worden, “terwijl we hare majesteit de koningin volledig blijven ondersteunen”. De hertog en hertogin van Sussex spreken van een “progressieve nieuwe rol” binnen het koningshuis.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Harry en Meghan willen hun tijd gaan verdelen tussen het Verenigd Koninkrijk en Noord-Amerika, waar Meghan vandaan komt. De voormalige actrice vertelde vorig jaar al in een openhartig interview dat ze moeite heeft met de extreme belangstelling die de Britse schandaalpers aan de dag legt voor haar privéleven. De moeder van prins Harry, prinses Diana, kwam in 1997 om het leven bij een auto-ongeluk, toen ze werd achtervolgd door paparazzi.
In oktober spande Meghan een rechtszaak aan tegen de Mail on Sunday nadat de krant een privébrief van haar had geplaatst. Prins Harry verklaarde bij die gelegenheid: “Ik ben mijn moeder kwijtgeraakt en nu moet ik toezien hoe mijn echtgenote het slachtoffer wordt van dezelfde krachten.”
Behalve problemen met de Britse schandaalpers is er ook sprake van onenigheid tussen Harry en Meghan enerzijds en prins William en diens echtgenote Catherine anderzijds. Volgens Harry zijn de twee broers “verschillende wegen” ingeslagen.